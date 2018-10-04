Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

Australian music festival goes waste-free

With summer comes music festivals, but these festivals often leave a mountain of rubbish in there wake. One festival however has committed to going waste-free to minimise the impact it has on the surrounding area.

Gabriella Payne has the story.

Jack Fryer

October 4th 2018
