Australian political leadership turmoil continues

A strong and secure Australia


The revolving door of Australian Prime ministers spins on, with Scott Morrison replacing Malcolm Turnbull in the top job. It comes after a messy challenge by Home Affairs minister, Peter Dutton, failed to secure the numbers in the Liberal party room.

Shortly before the most recent spill, Alex Dalziel took a look back at the causes for our current, sometimes chaotic, leadership climate

Jack Fryer

August 28th 2018
