Australian political leadership turmoil continues
The revolving door of Australian Prime ministers spins on, with Scott Morrison replacing Malcolm Turnbull in the top job. It comes after a messy challenge by Home Affairs minister, Peter Dutton, failed to secure the numbers in the Liberal party room.
Shortly before the most recent spill, Alex Dalziel took a look back at the causes for our current, sometimes chaotic, leadership climate
Jack Fryer
Jack Fryer
August 28th 2018
