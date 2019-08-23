ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

Australian Realness interview with Zoey Dawson

Australian Realness is a new play written by Zoey Dawson that examines class and social status in late-Nineties suburbia. A couple of weeks ago, the playwright spoke with Art Smitten‘s Hayden, Lachlan and Tom to promote the production’s run and discuss her inspirations for the play.

 

 

Australian Realness will be playing at Malthouse Theatre until September 8th. For more information, head to Zoey’s official website or that of Malthouse. Also keep an eye on the SYN website for Maria Dunne’s review of the production.

 

Segment originally aired Sunday, August 11th. Produced and edited by Tom Parry.

Images courtesy of Zoey Dawson.

August 23rd 2019
