Australian Students Strike 4 Climate
Students around Australia have skipped school today in protest of what they see as a dangerous lack of action by the government on climate change
Reporter Catie McLeod spoke to Ronan Neilson Bridgefoot, a year ten student from Castlemaine who is part of a group of students at his school who are walking away from their desks today
Jack Fryer
November 15th 2018Read more by Jack Fryer
Category: Audio, Audio, News and Commentary
Topics: News
Tags: Australia, australian politics, climate change, schools
