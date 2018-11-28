How do Australian youth view politics?

For many young people, the Victorian State election was their first opportunity to have a say in politics. Research has shown that the vast majority of youth are passionate about politics. However, the majority do not have the knowledge or tools to make informed voting decisions.

Reporter Nicolas Zoumboulis investigates and speaks to Dr Zareh Ghazarian, Lecturer in Politics in the School of Social Sciences at Monash University.

Music:

Ketsa – Next Generation

http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Ketsa/Loss_to_Gain/Next_Generation

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/4.0/