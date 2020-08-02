Australians should be more concerned with cyber security: UNISYS

Image ID: A black background with the image of a white lock in the centre. Blue lines flow from the centre of the image out to the edges in the appearance of a computer's mainboard. END IMAGE ID. Source: Adobe Stock

A recent study by International IT Corporation UNISYS shows that bushfires and pandemics are shifting Australian’s safety concerns away from cyber security and onto other natural disasters. UNISYS studies where the attacks come from and why. More cyber-attacks than ever are being waged on Australian accounts, so should Australians be as concerned about cyber security as they are of natural disasters?

Anneliese Farrer has the story.

Director of Security Services at UNISYS Asia Pacific Ashwin Pal

Anneliese Farrer

August 2nd 2020
