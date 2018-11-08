SYN 90.7
What do Australians really think of Halloween?
The popularity of Halloween has been growing in Australia for a number of years now, but the event still divides people, especially in Australia.
To find out what Aussies really think about the spookiest night of the year, Panorama reporter Catie Mcleod took to the streets and spoke directly to the people.
Jack Fryer
November 8th 2018Read more by Jack Fryer
More by Panorama
Melbourne on alert for thunderstorm asthma
Health officials have cautioned Victorians to be careful to minimise their risks to the phenomenon known as ‘thunderstorm asthma’ that saw a […]
Investigation into missing Saudi journalist continues
Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi disappeared and was reportedly murdered during a visit to the Saudi in Istanbul in October this year. […]
Train delays leave thousands stranded
A major track fault at Melbourne’s Flinders St station caused havoc across the metropolitan train network, seeing thousands of commuters left stranded […]