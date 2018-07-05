SYN 90.7
Australians to start paying back HECS debts sooner
The threshold at which Australians have to start paying off their university HECS debts has been reduced by $10,000.
Dropping from the previous level of $55,000, the new measures passed through the Senate last week will see graduates earning $45,000 have a portion of their income diverted to their debts. Some have criticised the change, saying it is a burden for people earning well below the average income, while the government has justified it as a necessary move to maintain the HECS system.
Reporter Sarah Booth takes a closer look at the issue.
Jack Fryer
July 5th 2018Read more by Jack Fryer
