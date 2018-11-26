Australia’s Jael Wena places third at Junior Eurovision

Australia’s Jael Wena has finished in third spot at Junior Eurovision.

The 12-year-old singer delivered a spectacular performance of her pop-power anthem ‘Champion’ at Minsk Arena in Belarus last night to place third behind Poland and France.

Jael didn’t win the quirky song contest, but she was a big hit with the national juries and online voters.

The Melbourne schoolgirl scored top points from the national juries, who are made up of three music industry professionals and two children from the 19 participating countries, and received the ninth highest online voting score.

Overall, she finished third with 201 points behind Poland in first with 215 points and France second with 203 points.

ABC Acting Head of Children’s, Libbie Doherty, said Jael should be so proud of her achievement.

“She was up against 19 incredible performers but shone through like the star that she is,” she said.

“She’s shown herself to be a true champion.

“The ABC thanks all Australians who voted for Jael. She has a very promising future ahead of her, and we wish her all the best for her future endeavours.”

Want to learn more about Jael? Hit PLAY below to hear her chatting to Art Smitten ahead of Junior Eurovision.

Image Credit: ABC.