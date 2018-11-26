Australia’s Jael Wena places third at Junior Eurovision
Australia’s Jael Wena has finished in third spot at Junior Eurovision.
The 12-year-old singer delivered a spectacular performance of her pop-power anthem ‘Champion’ at Minsk Arena in Belarus last night to place third behind Poland and France.
Jael didn’t win the quirky song contest, but she was a big hit with the national juries and online voters.
The Melbourne schoolgirl scored top points from the national juries, who are made up of three music industry professionals and two children from the 19 participating countries, and received the ninth highest online voting score.
Overall, she finished third with 201 points behind Poland in first with 215 points and France second with 203 points.
ABC Acting Head of Children’s, Libbie Doherty, said Jael should be so proud of her achievement.
“She was up against 19 incredible performers but shone through like the star that she is,” she said.
View this post on Instagram
JUNIOR EUROVISION SPOILER ALERT 🚨🚨🚨 - - I cannot believe tonight, I am absolutely OVERWHELMED – To get Third Place Overall tonight is absolutely UNBELIEVABLE, is absolutely INSANE 😵😍💖💖😍 To each country’s jury that participated and delivered in part this result, to absolutely EVERYBODY who voted, to EVERY SINGLE PARTICIPANT in this year’s contest who I can now all call my friends, and to @junioreurovisionofficial & the Junior Eurovision Song Contest itself, THANK YOU THANK YOU for the BEST experience of my life 😍🙌 I am so humbled by, and appreciative of, tonight’s events, every individual involved in the making of tonight, and EVERY single person who has supported Australia over the past 48 hours Throughout this year, the whole Australian team has worked tirelessly to make this reality tonight possible. Everybody from @abcme, who have supported & promoted this incredible journey, @christinecollyer & everyone @YoYoMusicOfficial for helping me stay focused and guiding me through each step of the way, @blinktvco for bringing every single part of this dream to life, and of course, my parents and my whole family back home – Your love and support has pushed me further than I thought I could ever go, and I am forever grateful for everyday you all help me achieve my dreams. Most importantly, I want to say thank you to 👊 YOU 👊 Everybody reading this post right now; Everybody who voted for Australia; Everybody who sent messages of support and wishes – I never thought I could have the backing of so many, from all the corners of Europe and of the world. Having you all apart of this experience through listening to ‘Champion’, supporting me on Instagram & Facebook, watching every random video of me singing – All I hope is that you enjoyed this journey as much as I did sharing it with you all, so THANK YOU! A MILLION!! 🙌🙌🙌 I can’t wait to get back to work when I get home, working on songs and sharing my passion with you all even more. I’m more motivated than ever because of this incredible time in my life I will never forget 💖💖💖 THANK YOU AUSTRALIA 🇦🇺 THANK YOU JUNIOR EUROVISION SONG CONTEST 🌟 THANK YOU BELARUS 🇧🇾 #JESC18 #LIGHTUP
“She’s shown herself to be a true champion.
“The ABC thanks all Australians who voted for Jael. She has a very promising future ahead of her, and we wish her all the best for her future endeavours.”
Want to learn more about Jael? Hit PLAY below to hear her chatting to Art Smitten ahead of Junior Eurovision.
Image Credit: ABC.