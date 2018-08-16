SYN 90.7
Australia’s population hits 25 million
At 11pm on August 7, the population of Australia ticked over to 25 million.
Sophie Jacobsen reports on what’s driving the growing population, and if Australia is equipped to deal with it
Jack Fryer
August 16th 2018Read more by Jack Fryer
Category: Audio, Audio, News and Commentary
Topics: News
