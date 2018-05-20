What did Australia give Prince Harry & Meghan Markle for a wedding present?

Credit: PA, Kensington Palace via Twitter.

Instead of sending a wedding gift, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have asked that people make a donation to charity.

And, that’s exactly what we are doing.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has revealed that Australia would be making a $10,000 donation to Harry’s Invictus Foundation “in honour of your wedding”.

“Congratulations Harry & Meghan on your wedding day. With our very best wishes for a long and happy life together, Malcolm and Lucy,” he wrote on social media.

Turnbull also revealed the couple will each be given a handcrafted Akubra hat when they visit Sydney for the Invictus Games in October.

The NSW Government said that two newborn koalas born at Taronga Zoo would also be named after the royal couple.

How sweet!

Photo Credit: PA via Kensington Palace, Twitter.

Jayden Forster

May 20th 2018
Read more by Jayden Forster
Category: ,
Tags: , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

Related Content

Credit: PA via Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot in spectacular style at Windsor Castle

73f4d23634ff39de7b75d8caaf110ed6
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Turnbull loses 30th consecutive Newspoll

Footscray20City20College201820Sep2015_0.jpg
SOA logo
Schools on Air

Schools on Air discuss new PM