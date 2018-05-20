What did Australia give Prince Harry & Meghan Markle for a wedding present?

Instead of sending a wedding gift, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have asked that people make a donation to charity.

And, that’s exactly what we are doing.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has revealed that Australia would be making a $10,000 donation to Harry’s Invictus Foundation “in honour of your wedding”.

“Congratulations Harry & Meghan on your wedding day. With our very best wishes for a long and happy life together, Malcolm and Lucy,” he wrote on social media.

Turnbull also revealed the couple will each be given a handcrafted Akubra hat when they visit Sydney for the Invictus Games in October.

The NSW Government said that two newborn koalas born at Taronga Zoo would also be named after the royal couple.

How sweet!

Photo Credit: PA via Kensington Palace, Twitter.