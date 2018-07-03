Authorities to continue crackdown on vandals targeting Melbourne’s train network

Authorities are continuing to crack down on vandalism across Melbourne’s train network following the success of Operation Deep Clean in 2015.

Metro has revealed that vandalism and graffiti cause an average of 49 delays a month and an annual clean-up bill of more than $10 million, according to the Herald Sun.

More than 130 people have been fined and an additional 139 cautioned as part of the operation, the paper says.

According to the report, the stations commonly targeted by vandals are located on the Werribee, Frankston, Craigieburn and Upfield lines, while stations in the City Loop are also popular targets.

Victoria Police Superintendent Alison Boyes said police are working closely with PTV and Metro to detect and prosecute vandals who target the network.

“Victoria Police works alongside interstate and international police and our public transport partners to detect, investigate and prosecute vandals,” she said.

“The Transit Safety Division has officers based in different areas of the state, who police local train lines, bus and tram routes and transport hubs in uniform and plain clothes at all times of the day and night.”

