Avicii’s family reveals funeral arrangements

Swedish DJ Avicii will be laid to rest in a private service attended by his close friends and family, it has been confirmed.

The late musician, whose real name was Tim Bergling, reportedly took his own life on Friday April 20. He was 28.

In a statement to Billboard, Avicii’s family said they wish to make his funeral service a private event.

“There have been many inquiries regarding the funeral arrangements for Tim Bergling, known by music fans as Avicii,” the statement read.

“The Bergling family has now confirmed that the funeral will be private, in the presence of the people who were closest to Tim.

“They kindly ask media to respect this. There is no additional information forthcoming,” the family added.

Avicii, whose hits included chart topping dance anthems Wake Me Up and I Could Be the One, was found dead in a hotel in Muscat, Oman.

The musician’s family later revealed he had died following a long battle with mental health issues.

Earlier this week, artists attending the Billboard Music Awards paid tribute to the late musician.

Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers and Halsey gave an emotional speech at the event.

If you, or anyone you know is thinking about suicide, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

