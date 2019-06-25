B.S Cryptid – Episode 1: The Uncommon Walkingstick

Welcome to B.S Cryptid, a monster-of-the-week audio drama. In ‘The Uncommon Walkingstick’ Bea and Sarina kick off their adventure on Roanoke Island, North Carolina. Listen in and encounter prickly park rangers, shifting trees and an unfortunate amount of mud.

Content Warnings for this episode are at the end of the show notes.

Myffy Hocking as Bea Cassowary

Art Hunter as Sarina Morgan

Eddi Cozens as Aquarium Ranger

Emma Stewart as Mary

Created by: Rowen Midello and Ollie Krusec

Logo art by: Emily Torney @tqosaw on Instagram

Made in conjunction with SYN Media and Creative Victoria

With Special Thanks to Lindsey Green and Bec Fary for keeping this ship a float.

Acknowledgements: Storytelling is ingrained in this land and so, B.S Cryptid acknowledges and pays respect to the traditional owners and elders, past, present and emerging of the land in which we write, record and produce our podcast. The Wurundjeri, Wadawurrung, Bunurong and Yorta-Yorta people of the Kulin nations. B.S Crytpid also acknowledges and pays respect to the traditional owners and elders, past, present and emerging, on the land which our content reaches as well as the radio stations we broadcast from across the country.

B.S Cryptid wishes to acknowledge that the land on which this story is set, America, is occupied land. BS Cryptid: The Uncommon Walking Stick takes place on Roanoke Island North Carolina which is the territory of the First Nations people

Music and some SFX courtesy of Epidemic Sound

CW: Animal Death