B.S Cryptid – Episode 3: Denizens of a Wayside Diner
Content warnings can be found at the end of the Shownotes
Welcome to B.S Cryptid, a monster-of-the-week audio drama. In ‘Denizens of a Wayside Diner’’ Bea and Sarina stampede through the sleepy North Dakotan town of Bithirds. Listen in and encounter Soft cats, fluffy cats, slimy cats and cats that slither….
CAST
Myffy Hocking as Bea Cassowary
Art Hunter as Sarina Morgan
Xuan Vinh as Malik
Kendra Rhodes as Val
CREW
Created by: Rowen Midello and Ollie Krusec
Audio editing by: Ollie Krusec, Rowen Midello and Joey Lais
Logo art by: Emily Torney @tqosaw on Instagram
CREDITS
Music and some SFX courtesy of Epidemic Sound
Opening song is Flloyd (instrumental) by Manwomanchild
Ringtone is Halloween 8-bit by batmeal
Made in conjunction with SYN Media, Creative Victoria and the Community Broadcasting Foundation.
With Special Thanks to Lindsey Green and Bec Fary for keeping this ship a float.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:
Storytelling is ingrained in this land and so, B.S Cryptid acknowledges and pays respect to the traditional owners and elders, past, present and emerging of the land in which we write, record and produce our podcast. The Wurundjeri, Wadawurrung, Bunurong and Yorta-Yorta people of the Kulin nations. B.S Crytpid also acknowledges and pays respect to the traditional owners and elders, past, present and emerging, on the land which our content reaches as well as the radio stations we broadcast from across the country.
B.S Cryptid wishes to acknowledge that the land on which this story is set, America, is occupied land. BS Cryptid: Episode 3 “Denizens of a Wayside Diner” takes place in a fictional town placed in North Dakota which is the territory of the First Nations people.
CW: Animal Death
