The Bachelor Shock Finale, Toxic People & Social Media Boundaries – 7 October 2018

Holly & Ruby join you this week, divided whether Nick ‘The Honey Badger’ Cummins’ shock decision to pick no one at the end of the show was noble or not. Holly asks how to deal with a toxic boy in her life that’s also a work colleague and Ruby ponders the expectations we have on partners when it comes to liking others’ Insta posts. Plus, we get to your Tumblr questions each and every week – ask yours anonymously at thenaughtyrudeshow.tumblr.com/ask!

Naughty Rude airs nation-wide every Sunday 8-10PM AEST on DAB+ SYN Nation or stream us via your favourite digital radio app.