Bachelor star Tim Robards is joining the cast of Neighbours

Tim Robards is moving into Ramsay St.

The former Bachelor star shared the happy news on Instagram on Friday.

“So stoked and honoured to be heading to Ramsay St, joining the team for a guest role and becoming part of the Aussie icon that is @Neighbours,” Robards wrote, alongside a photo of himself holding the Ramsay St sign.

He added: “Big thanks to all the encouragement from my family and support team to always expand my comfort zone and chase my dreams!”

The news comes just weeks after the fitness guru tied the knot with Anna Heinrich in a spectacular ceremony in Italy.

Robards, who is a contestant on the current season of Australian Ninja Warrior, shot to fame as the country’s first Bachelor in 2013.

Neighbours will be his first ever acting role.

Image Credit: Tim Robards, Instagram.