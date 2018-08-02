The Bachelor’s Tara Pavlovic reveals juicy details about her split with Sam Cochrane
Five weeks ago, Aussies were left shocked after news broke that Bachelor in Paradise stars Tara Pavlovic and Sam Cochrane were calling it quits.
Now, Tara has shed some light on what prompted the pair to end their engagement.
Speaking with the Daily Mail, Tara revealed the couple’s relationship became “toxic” after they finished filming the show at the end of last year.
She also admitted that it was Sam who ended their relationship after an argument, then begged her to take him back.
“Sam left me after a fight thinking I would beg for him back – he always threatened to leave and played games,” Tara told the publication, before revealing more details about the break-up. “But this time I told him to never speak to me again and then he begged for me back for weeks.
“The relationship was just the most toxic thing … I feel the biggest sense of relief now that it’s all over. I finally feel like I’m myself again.
“I really did lose my identity when I was with him, and now feel like a big weight has been lifted off my shoulders. I can finally start focusing on who I really am,” she added.
But, the pair’s break-up seems to have been on the cards for some time, with Tara revealing Sam would often tell her the pair were incompatible.
“He would always say to me I needed someone who was “dumb with no feelings”, that he was too smart and deep for me,” she said.
This message goes out to all the beautiful people who shared with me such an amazing journey. The fairytale that I took part in was deep and surreal. My proposal was meant to be forever but life sometimes takes you away from the dream and you wake up. So…deep breath…. this has come to an end. I loved Tara with my whole heart and those two people in Fiji fell completely. It’s hard writing this thinking back to those moments. Your joy in our story and the engagement meant so much and I can assure you it is the saddest thing for me to come to terms with. Watching something you valued fall apart and what you love follow a different path is one of the most difficult things. My heart feels broken and obviously having it play out in public adds so many difficult dimensions. I forgot about the cameras in Fiji and I simply fell in love. The truth is difficult but the path ahead will show the way. Obviously there has been speculation for some time but I needed to know for sure before making anything public. That has been hard. Our time together will always hold a beautiful and difficult place in my heart and I have to believe that everything happens for a reason. Thank you everyone for the beautiful support and being on this journey. In a time that was mostly in hiding your words provided magic. I look forward to the future. I got to see that love is real and powerful…. and it is. I’ll find it again. ❤️✨
Sam and Tara met as contestants on the first season of Australia’s Bachelor in Paradise and got engaged in the show’s season finale. which was filmed in Fiji at the end of last year.
The couple confirmed their split on social media in June, with Sam telling his fans that ending it was “the saddest thing for me to come to terms with”.
Image Credit: Sam Cochrane, Instagram.