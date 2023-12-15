We’re So Back… in the ALWAYS LIVE SOUNDBOX

Words by Louis Harrison

On the morning of Wednesday 29 November, SYN volunteers got together to put on the broadcast of the breakfast slot in the Art’s Centre Melbourne’s forecourt for ALWAYS LIVE’s SOUNDBOX.

By all accounts it was the perfect day for SYN volunteers to get up early, snag a signature Naarm/Melbourne coffee, and then bask in the sunshine while listening to an immaculately curated playlist of local music… except it was raining and we were all dancing around, laughing, wearing ponchos and swinging umbrellas around to said immaculately curated playlist of local music.

Image ID: Mia smiles and gives a thumbs up to the camera while holding a rainbow umbrella in the rain. (Louis Harrison)

Arguably, the day kicked off on an even more fun note despite the (slightly) unexpected tenacity of the rain.

Coffees in hand and armed with clipboards, cameras, mics, and just about anything else you could imagine needing for an external broadcast, the team set to work.

Hosts Owen (he/him) and Marzi (he/they) brought their colourful flavour to the morning’s broadcast with candid conversations, interviews with musicians playing live and talked all things local music from inside the Box at ALWAYS LIVE SOUNDBOX.

Image ID: Marzi and Owen, hosts of the SOUNDBOX stand together smiling in front of an array of instruments and screens. (Louis Harrison)



Alongside performances from Mathilde Anne, Chey Jordan and Jewel Owusu, listeners were treated to fresh tunes from Phoebe Go, PANIA, Radio Free Alice, Kee’Ahn, Gut Health and so many others.

First up was the incredible Mathilde Anne who, following a quick interview with Owen and Marzi, treated passers-by and listeners to a live performance full of emotion and immense talent.

Image ID: Mathilde Anne who has brown and red hair and two guitarists perform inside the box with the ALWAYS LIVE logo on a screen in the background. (Louis Harrison)



Chey Jordan and band picked up right after a quick break with a short interview and an amazing performance.

Image ID: Chey Jordan plays guitar with headphones around his neck and a serious look on his face. (Louis Harrison)



Throughout the morning, SYN vols had fun making the most of the weather and featured in short interviews to breakup the tunes.

Image ID: Sarah Davenport in a white rain poncho dancing in front of the ALWAYS LIVE SOUNDBOX windows. In the window is Marzi (host) dancing as well. (Nicholas Sarlos-Welsh)



The last performance of the morning was Jewel Owusu who debuted her new single ‘outside’ as a stripped-back version exclusively for SOUNDBOX listeners.

Image ID: Jewel Owusu and a guitar accompanist play live in the box while hosts Marzi and Owen watch by.

The morning finished on a high with volunteers gathering in the box to talk about their experiences at SYN and then the enthusiastic declaration that after the ‘Save SYN’ campaign, SYN is so back!

If you missed the live broadcast, check out the performances and interviews here.

We’re so back!