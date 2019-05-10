‘Bad Thoughts’ by Beth Gibson

When Beth Gibson thinks of herself as a kid, she remembers a dreamy, creative little girl. But recently she found her old diaries, and they were…. pretty angry. Okay, really angry. She decides to delve deep into the diaries and her past to figure out who she really was as a 10-year-old.

Supervising producers: Bethany Atkinson-Quinton and Bec Fary

