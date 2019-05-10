SYN Podcasts
‘Bad Thoughts’ by Beth Gibson
When Beth Gibson thinks of herself as a kid, she remembers a dreamy, creative little girl. But recently she found her old diaries, and they were…. pretty angry. Okay, really angry. She decides to delve deep into the diaries and her past to figure out who she really was as a 10-year-old.
Supervising producers: Bethany Atkinson-Quinton and Bec Fary
See full episode and credits at: allthebestradio.com/favourites-3/1635-keepsakes-part-22
All the Best
May 10th 2019Read more by All the Best
