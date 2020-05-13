On Air
Baker Boy Interview
At the start of the new season, Liam interviewed Baker Boy over the internet to talk about his latest single and expanding globally.
Aired on 07/05/2020. Produced by Liam Marziano.
New and Approved
May 13th 2020
Category: International Music, Interview
Topics: Music
