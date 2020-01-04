Balboa By Saltfeend EP review

Saltfeend presents Balboa is a hip hop EP with electronic influences with the use of synths EP to relax your mind and free your mind.EP is released through Uncomfortable Beats Record Label. Reviewer selections to listen to Monday Bliss, Runners Blues, and Balboa. The EP doesn’t disappoint in invoking an emotional state of mind. A fast five-track EP with each track going around three minutes each. Balboa is quick and fast to listen.

Bandcamp Link:

https://uncomfortablebeats.bandcamp.com/album/balboa-ep

Runners Blues Youtube Link By Saltfeend: