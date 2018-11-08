SYN 90.7
Banksy artwork shredded at auction
An iconic work by the enigmatic British street artist Banksy was shredded at auction in an act of apparent self sabotage by the artist.
After selling for more that £1m pounds at the exclusive auction house Southeby’s, a shredding mechanism within the picture frame activated, causing the work to be half-destroyed before security were able to step in.
Gabriella Payne looks closer at the story
Jack Fryer
November 8th 2018Read more by Jack Fryer
