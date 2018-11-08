Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

SYN 90.7

Banksy artwork shredded at auction

banksy-photo


An iconic work by the enigmatic British street artist Banksy was shredded at auction in an act of apparent self sabotage by the artist.

After selling for more that £1m pounds at the exclusive auction house Southeby’s, a shredding mechanism within the picture frame activated, causing the work to be half-destroyed before security were able to step in.

Gabriella Payne looks closer at the story

Jack Fryer

November 8th 2018
Read more by Jack Fryer
Category: , ,
Topics:
Tags: ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteer90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Panorama

Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Melbourne on alert for thunderstorm asthma

Health officials have cautioned Victorians to be careful to minimise their risks to the phenomenon known as ‘thunderstorm asthma’ that saw a […]

13cengizAlt-articleLarge-v2
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Investigation into missing Saudi journalist continues

Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi disappeared and was reportedly murdered during a visit to the Saudi in Istanbul in October this year. […]

Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

What do Australians really think of Halloween?

The popularity of Halloween has been growing in Australia for a number of years now, but the event still divides people, especially […]

Related Content

Credit: Supplied.

The first art tram rolls out for Melbourne International Arts Festival

Credit: The Other Richard.

Your guide to the Melbourne International Arts Festival

IMG20170427111747
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Review: Melbourne Winter Masterpieces - Van Gogh and the Seasons