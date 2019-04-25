ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

SYN 90.7

Barnum: the Circus Musical interview with Tyran Parke

Barnum header

In preparation for the Australian tour of Barnum: the Circus Musical, director Tyran Parke spoke with Art Smitten‘s Nicola and Tom about how the theatrical production is different from other stories about the ringmaster, the challenges faced by the performers, and why Todd McKenney is perfect in the lead role.

 

 

Barnum: the Circus Musical is playing at Melbourne’s Comedy Theatre from April 27th. For more information and tickets, head to barnumthemusical.com.au

 

Segment originally aired Sunday, March 31st; produced by Tom Parry.
Image courtesy of StoreyBoard Entertainment

Art Smitten

April 25th 2019
Read more by Art Smitten
Category:
Topics: ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Art Smitten

Marveled original
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Marveled interview with Phill Davies

Combining the thrills of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the delights of cabaret, Marveled is everything a superhero fan could hope for. Art Smitten‘s […]

Tash York header
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Adulting interview with Tash York

Having previously appeared on the programme to talk about Badass back in February, Tash York made a return to the studios of Art Smitten, this time […]

Sunny Suljic with Na-Kel Smith in the film "Mid90s"
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

SYN Reviews: Mid90s

Mid90s Film Review Preview screening provided by Cinema Nova   Words by Tom Parry   The motion picture, as an artform, has […]

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport