Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

SYN 90.7

Batman: What’s in a name?

batman

It’s not named after the superhero, so why is a federal seat in Melbourne’s inner-north called Batman?

With a recent and hard-fought by-election just passed in Batman, reporter Anjali Dutta turns her eyes to why the seat is named the way it is, and why there is growing pressure to change the name of the electorate, as well as others around Australia.

Jack Fryer

March 27th 2018
Read more by Jack Fryer
Category: , ,
Topics:
Tags: , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Panorama

fed_square
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Greens’ attempt to block Apple store blocked

A flagship Apple store is coming to Federation square, but not everyone’s happy. Last month, the Victorian Greens unsuccessfully attempted to block […]

1200px-Etihad_Stadium_crop
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

$300M Revamp for Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium is due to receive a major series of redevelopments, aiming to replace disused rail yards with an inclusive public space. […]

akubra
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Professionalism in Australian Politics

Liberal Senator Michaelia Cash has come under fire for a heated exchange during Senate estimates, meanwhile the spotlight is on Barnaby Joyce […]

Related Content

wowpostibng
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Owen Wilson 'Wowposting': Behind the Wow

Episode 3
OPSHOPVINYLCOP LOGO 2
Op-shop Vinyl Cop

Judge a record by its cover

25353209_1634899643215853_1418639276_o
Historically Speaking

Historically Speaking. Ep.1: Sport Podcast and Playlist