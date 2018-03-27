SYN 90.7
Batman: What’s in a name?
It’s not named after the superhero, so why is a federal seat in Melbourne’s inner-north called Batman?
With a recent and hard-fought by-election just passed in Batman, reporter Anjali Dutta turns her eyes to why the seat is named the way it is, and why there is growing pressure to change the name of the electorate, as well as others around Australia.
Jack Fryer
March 27th 2018Read more by Jack Fryer
Category: Audio, Audio, News and Commentary
Topics: News
Tags: #Auspol, Australia, Batman, election, History, melbourne, politics
