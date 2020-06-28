On Air
Battle of the Bands – Record Store Ep. 10
Girl bands versus boy bands. What do we love about each?
Girl bands are usually stylish, uber talented and have plenty of attitude. When they come together they’re forces to be reckoned with.
Boy bands on the other hand are unapologetically inauthentic, sexy, and fabulous in a way that’s both cheesy yet strangely addictive. And as long as there are teenage fangirls around, these pop spectacles will live on well into the future.
For episode 10 of Record Store, I’ve selected an hour’s worth of records from some of the world’s best all-female and all-male groups; from Destiny’s Child to the Backstreet Boys, all on vinyl of course.
Listen back to the show to choose your favourite.
Follow us on social media, we’re on Facebook, Instagram, Spotify and Mixcloud.
Playlist
- Our Lips Are Sealed - The Go Go’s
- Everybody - Backstreet Boys
- Bye Bye Bye - NSYNC
- Yes We Can - The Pointer Sisters
- Water Runs Dry - Boys II Men
- Say My Name - Destiny’s Child
- Step by Step - New Kids on the Block
- Baby Love - The Supremes
- Subete a Mi Moto - Menundo
- Walk Like An Egyptian - The Bangles
- I Can Never Go Home Anymore - The Shangri-La’s
- Here Comes The Sun - The Beatles
- Wannabe - Spice Girls
Sindy Smith
June 28th 2020Read more by Sindy Smith
Category: General, Playlist
Topics: Music
Tags: boy bands, girl bands, record collection, record store
More by Record Store
Digital Digging – Record Store Ep. 9
Digital digging is made easy with so many online platforms sharing music with the world. Like some of you I’m sure, I’ve […]
Love Song Duets – Record Store Ep. 8
Duets can be pretty damn cool. While many of the music industry’s biggest stars make it on their own thanks to their […]
Memorable Film Soundtracks – Record Store Ep. 7
Film soundtracks can make or break a scene. Huge amounts of effort is put into making sure that sound effects are convincing […]