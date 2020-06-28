94360568_115533443456182_4055743282674663424_n

Battle of the Bands – Record Store Ep. 10

Girl bands versus boy bands. What do we love about each?

Girl bands are usually stylish, uber talented and have plenty of attitude. When they come together they’re forces to be reckoned with. 

Boy bands on the other hand are unapologetically inauthentic, sexy, and fabulous in a way that’s both cheesy yet strangely addictive. And as long as there are teenage fangirls around, these pop spectacles will live on well into the future.

For episode 10 of Record Store, I’ve selected an hour’s worth of records from some of the world’s best all-female and all-male groups; from Destiny’s Child to the Backstreet Boys, all on vinyl of course.

Listen back to the show to choose your favourite.

Playlist

  1. Our Lips Are Sealed - The Go Go’s
  2. Everybody - Backstreet Boys
  3. Bye Bye Bye - NSYNC
  4. Yes We Can - The Pointer Sisters
  5. Water Runs Dry - Boys II Men
  6. Say My Name - Destiny’s Child
  7. Step by Step - New Kids on the Block
  8. Baby Love - The Supremes
  9. Subete a Mi Moto - Menundo
  10. Walk Like An Egyptian - The Bangles
  11. I Can Never Go Home Anymore - The Shangri-La’s
  12. Here Comes The Sun - The Beatles
  13. Wannabe - Spice Girls

June 28th 2020
