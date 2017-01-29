Battle For Troll Foods – EP. 04 (S1 Finale)

A fictional radio program that tells the story of two young employees of a fantasy supermarket called Troll Foods – Where The Prices Are Magic!

In the fourth episode and summer season finale, Milly is asked to a secretive meeting with the shadowy management (so naturally Florence goes as well). Milly must ensure the Troll Foods resident farmers, the Artifolk, stay committed to their existing contract. If she fails management will fire her, Florence and other staff. Florence has empathy for the Artifolk and sparks a rebellion against Trolls Foods management. Their disagreement leads to an epic battle that will decide the fate of Troll Foods for once and for all.

“Stop thinking about the inevitable and start thinking about the edible!“



Credits: Story by Gill Langford, Evrim Şen and Merryn McDonnell. Script written by Merryn McDonnell, episode directed, and edited by Evrim Şen. Characters portrayed by in order of appearance –

Advertisement Announcer 1, Beatrice, Dying Employee, French Artifolk – Paul Waxman

Milly – Gill Langford

Confused Customer(s), Gary – Carlin Plumb

Florence – Merryn McDonnel

Miranda, Vincent the Sinister Gnome – Tom Backhaus

Arthur The Off White (Artifolk), Advertisement Announcer 2, Dream Captain – Matthew Con'el

Lotte The Troll – Evrim Şen

Produced at SYN Media and recorded in Studio Three, SYN Nation, aired on SYN 90.7FM on the 29th of January, 2017. Sound Effects used under Creative Commons Licensing, music created by Ayda Akbal.