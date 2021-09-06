On Air
The Great Metal Standoff – The Beatles vs The Rolling Stones
What the hell are The Beatles and The Rolling Stones doing on The Great Metal Standoff?
In our 20th episode spectacular, Jason, Imran and long time previous contributor, Salomae, making her first appearance on the show in over a year, take a moment to acknowledge and marvel at the two bands who inspired almost every band that came after them, many of which are the bands that the three know and love and talked about on the show before.
The way to do it is to explore how it all began. How did the most influential rock bands in modern music history sound at album one? And which band do the three think had the better start? It’s The Beatles – Please Please Me vs The Rolling Stones self-titled. In a battle to find an answer to the unanswerable, and horribly failing at it!
