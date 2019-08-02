ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

Bendigo Writers Festival interview – Art Smitten

Rosemary Sorensen holds up sign promoting Bendigo Writers Festival

Writer and author Rosemary Sorensen has headed the Bendigo Writers Festival for the past eight years. With the 2019 Festival just over a week away, we sent Art Smitten‘s co-Executive Producer – and fellow Bendigonian – Tom Parry to his old hometown for a chat with the lovely Rosemary in Bendigo’s iconic Capital Theatre.

In their wide-ranging discussion, Rosemary and Tom talk about the history of the festival, some of the more contentious authors appearing at this year’s event, advice for aspiring writers, and a scoop on Rosemary’s future plans for the festival.

 

 

The Bendigo Writers Festival is happening August 9th-11th in Bendigo, central Victoria. For more information, head to the official website.

Segment and photos by Tom Parry.

Art Smitten

August 2nd 2019
