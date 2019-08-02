On Air
Bendigo Writers Festival interview – Art Smitten
Writer and author Rosemary Sorensen has headed the Bendigo Writers Festival for the past eight years. With the 2019 Festival just over a week away, we sent Art Smitten‘s co-Executive Producer – and fellow Bendigonian – Tom Parry to his old hometown for a chat with the lovely Rosemary in Bendigo’s iconic Capital Theatre.
In their wide-ranging discussion, Rosemary and Tom talk about the history of the festival, some of the more contentious authors appearing at this year’s event, advice for aspiring writers, and a scoop on Rosemary’s future plans for the festival.
The Bendigo Writers Festival is happening August 9th-11th in Bendigo, central Victoria. For more information, head to the official website.
Segment and photos by Tom Parry.
