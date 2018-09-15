Is this the best Nigella Lawson impersonator of all time?

When life gives you lemons, you make a lemon tart (and write and perform a hilarious stage show in tribute to a famous celebrity chef).

That’s exactly what Rae Isbester is doing in her new show, Nigella – Love Bites, at the Melbourne Fringe.

The publicist and entertainer – who bears an uncanny resemblance to the great Nigella Lawson – is putting the final touches to Nigella – Love Bites, a light-hearted musical tribute that explores the sugar highs and front page lows of Nigella’s career.

Rae joined us in the studio on Wednesday to spill the beans (pun intended) about her upcoming show.

Catch Rae as Nigella in her show Nigella – Love Bites at St Kilda’s Alex Theatre from Sept 20-22. Tickets at melbournefringe.com.au.

Image Credit: Supplied.