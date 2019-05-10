SYN Podcasts
‘Best Practice’ by Bec Fary
As a society, we’re talking about depression and mental illness more than we ever have, but are we getting any better at treating it? Bec Fary looks at the treatment of mental illness in Australia.
Thanks to Professor Jane Gunn, Professor Lena Sanci, and Rose Randall.
See full episode and credits: allthebestradio.com/our-picks/1506-best-practice
If you or anyone you know is contemplating suicide please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or for help with depression or mental illness please visit Beyond Blue or Headspace.
All the Best
May 10th 2019
Category: Audio
Topics: Culture
Tags: audio, beyondblue, Headspace, mental health, mental illness, podcast, storytelling
