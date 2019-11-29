On Air
Betra Fraval interview – Art Smitten
The R & M McGivern Prize is a triennial art competition run by the Maroondah City Council. This year, the theme is “Anthropocene” and seeks to address the environmental challenges faced by humanity.
One of the 45 finalists competing for this year’s Prize is Betra Fraval, a nomadic artist who has spent time in Finland and Peru, two places that have informed her artistic process. She spoke with co-hosts Michael and Monisha about her submitted artwork (pictured above) and her advice for young artists.
The R & M McGivern Prize will be on display until February 2020. For more information, you can head to the Maroondah City Council’s official website. You can also follow Betra via Instagram and her personal website.
Segment originally aired Wednesday, November 27th. Produced by Tom Parry.
Image courtesy of the artist.
