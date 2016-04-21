SYN Nation
Beyoncé’s Brand of Feminism
In the first show of the season, Amy and Laura discuss Beyoncé’s brand of feminism and whether it is helping to create real change.
Contributors
Contributor:
Amy Hall
Contributor title:
Presenter
Amy Hall
April 21st 2016Read more by Amy Hall
Category: Audio
Tags: Beyonce, feminism, hearmeroar, Music
More by Hear Me Roar
Hear Me Roar – Show 16 Playlist
This week on Hear Me Roar, Bridget and Hannah journeyed through some of their favourite tracks featuring garage, post-punk, psych and electronic […]
Hear Me Roar – Show 15 Playlist
This week on Hear Me Roar we featured essential Australian artists, both well-established and breakout talent, who define the sound of our […]