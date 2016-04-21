Hear20Me20Roar.jpg

SYN Nation

Beyoncé’s Brand of Feminism

13010722_993281047420334_6160342196725338580_n_0-2.jpg

In the first show of the season, Amy and Laura discuss Beyoncé’s brand of feminism and whether it is helping to create real change.

Contributors

Contributor: 
Amy Hall
Contributor title: 
Presenter

April 21st 2016
Read more by Amy Hall
Category:
Tags: , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Hear Me Roar

Hear20Me20Roar_2.jpg
Hear20Me20Roar.jpg
Hear Me Roar

Hear Me Roar – Show 17 Playlist

Hear20Me20Roar_1_1_1.jpg
Hear20Me20Roar.jpg
Hear Me Roar

Hear Me Roar – Show 16 Playlist

This week on Hear Me Roar, Bridget and Hannah journeyed through some of their favourite tracks featuring garage, post-punk, psych and electronic […]

Hear20Me20Roar_1_1_0.jpg
Hear20Me20Roar.jpg
Hear Me Roar

Hear Me Roar – Show 15 Playlist

This week on Hear Me Roar we featured essential Australian artists, both well-established and breakout talent, who define the sound of our […]

Related Content

seagull
1507627_10152601417948650_1520824688540433267_n_24.png
Get Cereal

Get Cereal Podcast (Friday 2nd December)

IMG_6605_0.jpg
MythirdEar

Episode Four: Ondes Martenot

client liaison
thehoist_0.jpg
The Hoist

Live on the Hoist - Client Liaison