Beyond the headline: Youth workers respond to Mary’s Group
Mary’s Group owners defended comments made in their podcast The Fat, calling some youth hospitality workers “self-entitled, little f-s”. Their discussion was made popular after it was featured in a Sydney Morning Herald article.
In response, Millie Spencer spoke to hospitality workers Matt Hirst and Athos Sirianos, and Izzy Tolhurst from the Foundation for Young Australians about what these comments mean for young hospitality workers.
Hospitality workers Matt Hirst and Athos Sirianos, and Izzy Tolhurst from the Foundation for Young Australians
Millie Spencer
December 1st 2020Read more by Panorama
