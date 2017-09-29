Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg

SYN 90.7

The Big Anxiety festival kicks off

big anxiety

The Big Anxiety festival, an event raising awareness about anxiety and depression in young people, has commenced in New South Wales. Sarah Ramantanis speaks to mental health experts about what can be done to support young people living with mental health issues.

Jack Fryer

September 29th 2017
Read more by Jack Fryer
Category: , ,
Topics:
Tags: , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Panorama

german election
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Strong result for the far-right in German election

Last week’s German election result raises some important questions about the rise of far right politics. Jack Fryer investigates

fence+two
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Parliament house gets fenced off

The lawns of parliament house will soon be off limits to visitors, due to growing concerns about terrorism. Jack Fryer looks into […]

encrypted-messaging-apps
Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

No more secrets: Australia moves against encrypted messaging

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has proposed changes that would make it easier for the government to read encrypted messages. Sarah Ramantanis takes […]

Related Content

Gamble Breaux and Susie McLean at Red Ball, Credit: Fiona Hamilton

Stars attend the Red Ball to fund cancer research

Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

New study says video games help with stress relief, socializing, and mental health

Profile20Picture2028129_0.jpg
Panorama

Study: FOMO heightens risk of anxiety in young adults