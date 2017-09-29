SYN 90.7
The Big Anxiety festival kicks off
The Big Anxiety festival, an event raising awareness about anxiety and depression in young people, has commenced in New South Wales. Sarah Ramantanis speaks to mental health experts about what can be done to support young people living with mental health issues.
Jack Fryer
September 29th 2017Read more by Jack Fryer
Category: Audio, Audio, News and Commentary
Topics: News
Tags: Australia, Festival, mental health, young people
