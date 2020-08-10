“A big intervention” | Dr Catherine Strong on freestival

music industry impacts survey

It’s no joke that COVID-19 has hit the music industry really hard. But what are the bounds of its destruction?

Dr Catherine Strong is working with the VMDO and Victorian Government to find out via the ‘COVID-19 Music Industry Impacts Survey’. We had an in-depth conversation about the big intervention our music industry needs, Jaguar Jonze, and young people overcoming inequality.

If you’d like to get involved, submit music, or even ask a few questions, email Imogen at [email protected] or get in touch via Facebook and Instagram.

freestival airs Saturdays 6pm AEST on SYN 90.7FM & DAB+ in Melbourne, SYN via radio streaming services, and syn.org.au worldwide.

August 10th 2020
