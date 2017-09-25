SYN Nation
“Bisexual Awareness Week” on the Naughty Rude Show – 24th September 2017
On this episode of the Naughty Rude Show, we’re chatting bisexual visibility, gay cruising, and sex on premises venues. Join Jai, Joseph and Carlin as they answer your questions at thenaughtyrudeshow.tumblr.com/ask!
Playlist
- Split Stones - Maggie Rogers
- Boys Will Be Boys - Stella Donnelly
- I Haven't Been Taking Care of Myself - Alex Lahey
- Radio - Sylvan Esso
- Chasin' - Cub Sport
- Second Hand Car - Kim Churchill
- Better/Bitter - Jess Locke
- It's A Sin - Pet Shop Boys
- Good Boys - Blondie
- Killer Queen - Queen
- Diplomat's Son - Vampire Weekend
- Exactly How You Are - Ball Park Music
Erin Dick
September 25th 2017Read more by Erin Dick
Category: Audio
Topics: Culture, Education, Pop Culture
Tags: bisexual, bisexuality, Dating, identity, relationships, sex, sexuality, youth
