untitled

SYN Nation

“Bisexual Visibility” on The Naughty Rude Show – 30th July 2017

biflag-sunshine-851

This week on the Naughty Rude Show, Carlin, Erin and Kate are here to talk all about bisexual visibility, intersexuality discrimination and gender identity in society today. Plus, we answer your questions at thenaughtyrudeshow.tumblr.com/ask!

Some of the sources we chat about on the show:

Article from BBC 2016 “It’s OK guys, just admit it – half of you are not 100% straight

Segment from JOY’s Triple Bi Pass in 2016 (Bivisibility Week), James from Bisexual Alliance joins Anthony and Ruby

Ted Talk from Sam Killermann on understanding the complexities of gender

 

Playlist

  1. Girls/Girls/Boys - Panic! At The Disco
  2. Do You Want My Love - The Harpoons
  3. Hard as Nails - Pregnancy
  4. Thunder Thighs - Miss Eaves
  5. Low Blows - Meg Mac
  6. Gay Bar - Electric Six
  7. Take it Off - Kesha
  8. For Good - REMI ft. Sampa the Great
  9. -
Erin Dick

July 31st 2017
Read more by Erin Dick
Category:
Topics: ,
Tags: , , , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by The Naughty Rude Show

19983358_1984783151801813_8175833001636137507_o
untitled
The Naughty Rude Show

The Naughty Rude Show – 16th July 2017 (‘Best Of’ Season Finale)

It’s the season finale! First up, we have Molly, Felicity and Jack in to share their favourite segments from the season, and […]

anchorman2
untitled
The Naughty Rude Show

The Naughty Rude Show – 9th July 2017

This week on the Naughty Rude Show, Jonathan, Katie and Chloe are talking about gender roles and cultural stereotypes. What does it […]

maxresdefault
untitled
The Naughty Rude Show

The Naughty Rude Show – 2nd July 2017

This week’s show is a show for everybody and every body! Join Jonathan, Chloe and Katie, as we ask questions about body image, […]

Related Content

kiera
untitled
The Naughty Rude Show

The Naughty Rude Show - 4th of June 2017

(Original Caption) The Aboriginal homosexual community joined in the celebration. (Photo by John van Hasselt/Sygma via Getty Images)
untitled
The Naughty Rude Show

The Naughty Rude Show - 28th May 2017

waynes

The Naughty Rude Show - 21st May 2017