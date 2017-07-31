SYN Nation
“Bisexual Visibility” on The Naughty Rude Show – 30th July 2017
This week on the Naughty Rude Show, Carlin, Erin and Kate are here to talk all about bisexual visibility, intersexuality discrimination and gender identity in society today. Plus, we answer your questions at thenaughtyrudeshow.tumblr.com/ask!
Some of the sources we chat about on the show:
Article from BBC 2016 “It’s OK guys, just admit it – half of you are not 100% straight
Segment from JOY’s Triple Bi Pass in 2016 (Bivisibility Week), James from Bisexual Alliance joins Anthony and Ruby
Ted Talk from Sam Killermann on understanding the complexities of gender
Playlist
- Girls/Girls/Boys - Panic! At The Disco
- Do You Want My Love - The Harpoons
- Hard as Nails - Pregnancy
- Thunder Thighs - Miss Eaves
- Low Blows - Meg Mac
- Gay Bar - Electric Six
- Take it Off - Kesha
- For Good - REMI ft. Sampa the Great
