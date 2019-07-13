SYN Podcasts
‘Bishop and Dyl’ by Jordan Fennell
Hamish is a huge gamer and has always had lots of online friends that he played games with… but he’d never met any of them in real life. That was until he started becoming friends with a guy called Bishop.
SYN Alumni Jordan Fennell produced this story.
See full episode: #1922 Let The Games Begin
All the Best
July 13th 2019Read more by All the Best
Category: Audio
Topics: Culture
Tags: audio, friendship, gaming, Narrative, podcast, storytelling
