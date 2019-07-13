all the best logo wide

SYN Podcasts

‘Bishop and Dyl’ by Jordan Fennell

A-Checklist-for-Online-Gaming-Privacy
Listen to Episode

Hamish is a huge gamer and has always had lots of online friends that he played games with… but he’d never met any of them in real life. That was until he started becoming friends with a guy called Bishop.

SYN Alumni Jordan Fennell produced this story.

See full episode: #1922 Let The Games Begin

All the Best

July 13th 2019
Read more by All the Best
Category:
Topics:
Tags: , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by All The Best

Tourists walking in a typical andalusian village
all the best logo wide
All The Best

‘Tales From Andalusia’ by David Ross

Buried 1989, visited 2016. Two brothers from Melbourne go to Spain to find out where their dead grandfather is buried, but who […]

open-door-2
all the best logo wide
All The Best

‘One Day’ by Erin Dick

Everyone has different experiences of mental health. This is one of those days where Erin reluctantly walks out the front door. Original […]

877-08129383 © Photononstop / Masterfile Model Release: Yes Property Release: No A 5 years old girl near her bike, after falling on a country road
all the best logo wide
All The Best

‘Hobby Failures’ by Megan Whitfield

From reading novels to running marathons, everyone has a hobby that they love. But sometimes your hobby doesn’t love you. Supervising Producer: […]

Related Content

Wordpress Banners (1)
Sunday Sweets SYN Website
Sunday Sweets

Sunday Sweets: Gena Rose Bruce - Logan's Beach

Standoff 3 Logo
Standoff Podcast Logo
The Great Metal Standoff

Episode 3: AC/DC vs MOTORHEAD

Nia Andrews Album Art
Sunday Sweets SYN Website
Sunday Sweets

Sunday Sweets: Tone Youth - Rollin'