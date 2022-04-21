moshpit-logo-2021

The Great Metal Standoff – Black Flag vs Rollins Band

It’s a Henry Rollins special, where Jason and Imran properly explore a full length studio album by his bands, Black Flag and The Rollins Band for the first time. Hannah’s back for her forth ‘Standoff with the pair, and it was her call to make this battle between My War and The End of Silence. Anything musical with Rollins in it is sure to be intense, and these two albums bring two different styles of intensity. Is it the raw punk rock, mixed with experimentation, power of My War, or the totally experimental but unapologetically heavy End Of Silence that the team consider the album that brings out the best of the punk icon?

Contributors

Jason Evans, Imran Abbas, Hannah Pratt

April 21st 2022
