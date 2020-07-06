Black Mamba Logo

Black Mamba:Jazz and Blues 6/7/2020

Black Mamba: Jazz and Blues 6/7/2020.Thank you all to who tunes in to hear. Tune into SYN 90.7fm on radios for the next installment of Black Mamba: Jazz and Blues. 10 pm to 11 pm is the allocated time on Monday Nights. May the Jazz and Blues music cleanse you.

Playlist

  1. Nutha One - JK Group
  2. Spartan - Antiphon
  3. all i got - Kirsty Bolton
  4. fall - Wilson Blackley
  5. got it good - Third Time Rround
  6. I Want You Bad - Lady King
  7. Livin' it up - Connor Clearly
  8. Miles - Elliot Willis
  9. Never Forget - Georgia
  10. something new - Zoe Annabel Feat Tkay Maidza
  11. The Best You Can Do - BOLDGE
  12. Want 2 - Oslum
  13. With You - ABIRA

July 6th 2020
