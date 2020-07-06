Black Mamba:Jazz and Blues 6/7/2020
Black Mamba: Jazz and Blues 6/7/2020.Thank you all to who tunes in to hear. Tune into SYN 90.7fm on radios for the next installment of Black Mamba: Jazz and Blues. 10 pm to 11 pm is the allocated time on Monday Nights. May the Jazz and Blues music cleanse you.
Playlist
- Nutha One - JK Group
- Spartan - Antiphon
- all i got - Kirsty Bolton
- fall - Wilson Blackley
- got it good - Third Time Rround
- I Want You Bad - Lady King
- Livin' it up - Connor Clearly
- Miles - Elliot Willis
- Never Forget - Georgia
- something new - Zoe Annabel Feat Tkay Maidza
- The Best You Can Do - BOLDGE
- Want 2 - Oslum
- With You - ABIRA