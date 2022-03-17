Blak & Bright Festival Director – Jane Harrison Interview

ART SMITTEN BITES LOGO FINAL


Art Smitten host Cristina spoke with the incredible Jane Harrison – playwright (Stolen, The Visitors, Rainbow’s End) and director of the upcoming First Nations Literary Festival, Blak & Bright.

She spoke about the need for Blak storytelling and connection to country, as well as the many great sessions to come, and her favourite books right now.

The Blak & Bright Festival takes place from 17-20 March in Naarm/Melbourne. Visit blakandbright.com.au for tickets and info.

Art Smitten

March 17th 2022
Read more by Art Smitten
Category: , , , ,
Topics: , , , , , , ,
Share
ContactVaccine Roadmap & SYNMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Film
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport