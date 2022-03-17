Blak & Bright Festival Director – Jane Harrison Interview



Art Smitten host Cristina spoke with the incredible Jane Harrison – playwright (Stolen, The Visitors, Rainbow’s End) and director of the upcoming First Nations Literary Festival, Blak & Bright.

She spoke about the need for Blak storytelling and connection to country, as well as the many great sessions to come, and her favourite books right now.

The Blak & Bright Festival takes place from 17-20 March in Naarm/Melbourne. Visit blakandbright.com.au for tickets and info.