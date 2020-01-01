Blondel By Blondel (EP) Review

Blondel EP By Blondel is an EP from Melbourne Australia . The EP Genre is Dark Pop . The EP is full of Lyrics which can be Deep and interpreted in multiple ways when listened to continuously.  A sound I haven’t really of that can be defined as similar besides Pop music of the 2017s. The Ep stands out from other locals EP  releases and shows Blondel’s Singing abilities, Music production skills, Piano Skills and her ability to give emotions through her lyrics and instrumentals. An EP to listen to if you enjoy Dark Pop and alternative music. Reviewer Selections Blank Walls, Dungeon and Free Fall.

Bandcamp Link:

https://blondelmusic.bandcamp.com/releases

 

Youtube Link to Blank Walls By Blondel:

Playlist

  1. Blank Walls - Blondel
  2. .Dungeon - Blondel
  3. .Dark Times - Blondel
  4. Zombies - Blondel
  5. Free Fall - Blondel

Contributors

January 1st 2020
