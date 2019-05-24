Blood is Thicker Than Hummus interview

After a successful run during the 2018 Melbourne Fringe Festival, the interactive play Blood is Thicker Than Hummus is returning to Siteworks for another series of chaotic performances.

Co-Artistic Directors of the show, Catherine Holder and Pearce Hessling, chatted with Art Smitten‘s Aurora and Tom about the changes they’ve made to the show, how they encourage the audience to participate, and why Siteworks is the perfect venue.

Blood is Thicker Than Hummus is playing at Siteworks in Brunswick until June 9th. For more information, head to littledirtpath.com.au or visit their official Facebook page.

Segment originally aired Wednesday, May 15th. Produced by Sim Monga; edited by Tom Parry.

Promotional image courtesy of Little Dirt Path.