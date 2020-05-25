Bonnaz – Low Light [Full Tape]

A beat tape to feel a mixture of different emotions throughout the series of beats on this tape from the start and going on to the end of the beat tape. A beat tape to listen to if you listen to J Dilla, DJ Premier, Madlib, Nujabes, MF Doom, Q-Tip, Pete Rock, Skomes, Ra Ra raj, Jitwam and many other musicians in the genre of Hip-Hop music. Give this beat tape a listen if you ever driving around a train, on a bus, on walks, on runs, and any other moment you get to listen to music. Personally, I enjoy listening to this Tape while studying. Lo-fi Hip Hop Goodness, Beat making a magnificence, Spirit, and temper are tranquil and self-controlled, quiet, serene, restful, unmoved and undisturbed from listening to this Tape. Get into the Hip Hop feels and stay good throughout the journey of tape. Bonnaz Fulfils and gives a great visualization and portal through the sound of Hip-Hop music. If you enjoy hip hop give a listen if you enjoy Melbourne music gives a listen if you searching for memory to remember to give a listen if Australian music is something you’ll like to get into giving a listen if you will like to see this live in-person see into the future as there’s a possibility of bonnaz doing a show in the future as he has done so in the past in Melbourne. The tape is around thirty minutes in duration so feel free to listen to this tape when possible if you have a spare thirty minutes.

The songs/beat/tracks the reviewer enjoys listening to the most Lighthouse, dice, halftime, layup, change, elderly, and willows.

Songlist/Tracklist/Playlist:

[email protected] 00:12

2.elderly 01:08

3.dice 00:43

4.willows 00:58

5.ants crossing over tiles 01:16

6.snore 00:56

7.tavern 01:14

8.all my x lives in tex 01:14

9.change 01:29

10.tijuana 02:29

11.vodka 02:31

12.light house 01:14

13.pistol pete 01:27

14.lay up 01:33

15.halftime 00:35

16.nevrenuf 00:43

17.the edge 02:12

18.reset 02:16

19.low light 02:38

20.hanshin1989 01:44

21.ixtlan 01:15

Youtube Link to Tape:

Bandcamp Link:

https://bonnaz.bandcamp.com/album/low-light-tape