On Air
Borderline Personality Awareness Week is October 1-7. So, what does that mean?
CONTENT WARNING: this story makes mention of mental illness and suicide.
From October 1 to October 7, campaigners from BPD Awareness Week organise events that hope to change the narratives and language on the world’s most stigmatised mental illness. This message is not only for general public, but also health professionals.
Wing Kuang spoke to Mahlie Jewell, the Lived Experience Lead at BPD Awareness Week, to get a better idea of the disorder and how to destigmatise it.
If this story gives you any concern or distress, please contact Lifeline at 13 11 14 or beyondblue at 1300 22 4636.
Guests
Mahlie Jewell, Lived Experience Lead at BPD Awareness Week
Contributors
Wing Kuang
Panorama
October 6th 2020Read more by Panorama
Category: Audio, Audio, Features, General, Internal News, Interview, News, News and Commentary, Podcast, Storytelling Melbourne
Topics: Community, Culture, Education, News
Tags: bod, borderlinepersonalitydisorder, bpdawareness, bpdawarenessweek, features, mentalhealth, mentalillness, News, panorama, Wing Kuang
