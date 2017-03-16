Brace Yourselves, Cane Toads are Coming

Its time to brace for impact in Fitzroy Crossing (WA) as Cane Toads are on their

way. Dylan had a chat with Lee, the founder of Kimberley Toad Busters about what to expect when they get to town. She says that cane toads will have a dramatic impact on the local Eco-system and they could be in Fitzroy Crossing in the next few days. They were bought into Australia in the 1940’s to eat the crop destroying cane beetle (hence the name) but they have now invaded large parts of the country destroying Eco-systems.