Brace Yourselves, Cane Toads are Coming
Its time to brace for impact in Fitzroy Crossing (WA) as Cane Toads are on their
way. Dylan had a chat with Lee, the founder of Kimberley Toad Busters about what to expect when they get to town. She says that cane toads will have a dramatic impact on the local Eco-system and they could be in Fitzroy Crossing in the next few days. They were bought into Australia in the 1940’s to eat the crop destroying cane beetle (hence the name) but they have now invaded large parts of the country destroying Eco-systems.
Playlist
- Cane Toad Muster - Dana Lyons
Contributors
Dylan Storer
March 16th 2017Read more by Dylan Storer
Category: Audio, Audio, News, News and Commentary, Programs
Topics: Environment, Science
Tags: Australia, Cane Toads, Envirence, environment, interview, News, podcast, radio, SYN Nation, The Kimberley, youth
