Brain device allows those with upper body paralysis to control computers
Human trials of the Stentrode, a small brain device inserted next to the motor cortex, has allowed patients with paralysis to use computers and mobile phones with just their minds.
Bec Jordan spoke with Dr Nicholas Opie, CTO of Synchron Australia, and Dr Gethin Thomas, Executive Director of Research at Motor Neurone Disease Australia to get an understanding of the device, and how it differs from existing communications aids.
Guests
Dr Nicholas Opie, CTO of Synchron Australia
Dr Gethin Thomas, Executive Director and Researcher at Motor Neurone Disease Australia
Contributors
Bec Jordan
Panorama
November 11th 2020
Category: Audio, Audio, Internal News, Interview, News, News and Commentary
Topics: News, Science
Tags: #mind, Bec Jordan, Brain, computers, control, cortex, device, disability, Disease, freedom, mobile phones, motor, paralysis, science, Stentrode, trials
