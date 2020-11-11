Panorama Logo

On Air

Brain device allows those with upper body paralysis to control computers

stentrode-pic

Human trials of the Stentrode, a small brain device inserted next to the motor cortex, has allowed patients with paralysis to use computers and mobile phones with just their minds.

Bec Jordan spoke with Dr Nicholas Opie, CTO of Synchron Australia, and Dr Gethin Thomas, Executive Director of Research at Motor Neurone Disease Australia to get an understanding of the device, and how it differs from existing communications aids.

Guests

Dr Nicholas Opie, CTO of Synchron Australia
Dr Gethin Thomas, Executive Director and Researcher at Motor Neurone Disease Australia

Contributors

Bec Jordan

Panorama

November 11th 2020
Read more by Panorama
Category: , , , , ,
Topics: ,
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Panorama

makm4waN9pBNYCpYt4Ufzf
Panorama Logo
Panorama

NASA’s James Webb telescope to supersede Hubble telescope next year

Late in 2021, a new telescope built by NASA called the James Webb telescope will begin its journey in outer space. The […]

e4e13ea1e670ae900e63ac24b7a1f5e469dee493
Panorama Logo
Panorama

The return of retail: A workers perspective

After months in lockdown, Victorian’s welcomed Premier Daniel Andrew’s announcement last week which outlined the easing of restrictions across the state. Those […]

News Talk - TEMPLATE
Panorama Logo
Panorama

News Talks #14: Where are young people in Australian media?

A report – Missing: Young People in Australian News Media – from the Foundation for Young Australians detailed the challenges young people […]

Related Content

Source: Victorian Auditor-General
Panorama Logo
Panorama

Tram accessiblity issues raise barriers for Victorians with a disability

A pink background with blue, white, yellow and pink cartoon doodles. On either bottom corner are drawings of people using or speaking on social media. The text reads: News Talks #11: How social media spreads misinformation
Panorama Logo
Panorama

News Talks #11: How social media spreads misinformation

SpringtimeFatigue_1200x630_20190408
Panorama Logo
Panorama

The "what" and "why" of seasonal fatigue