Break Room – 10/6/23

Bec was on air for an hour, for Break Room, re-exploring jungle, UKG, jazz, house, grime, DNB and beyond. Discussing the intense and revolutionary influence that Jamaican sound systems, reggae and soul had on the UK music scene, Bec explained how the intersection of reggae and breaks changed the scene completely and created a multitude of sub-genres of electronic music (including dub and jungle). With tracks from DIVINEANGEL and Take Van, notes of reggae are made more and more prominent as the playlist progresses.

Based in Naarm, Break Room acknowledges the traditional owners of the land on which it airs from and to, paying respect to elders past, present and emerging. It always was and always will be Aboriginal land.

