Break Room – 13/5/23

For The Soulful Raver.

Bec was on air for an hour, for Break Room, re-exploring jungle, UKG, jazz, house, grime, DNB and beyond. Enjoying unique R&B samples placed in jazz-house, as well as the legendary UK amalgamation of grime and soul with tracks from IZCO and Jeshi, this episode of Break Room leaned heavily into bass and brass heavy tracks.

Break Room airs every Saturday 8-9pm. Listen in on 90.7FM, online at syn.org.au or via the community radio plus app.

Based in Naarm, Break Room acknowledges the traditional owners of the land on which it airs from and to, paying respect to elders past, present and emerging. It always was and always will be Aboriginal land.

Connect with Bec: [email protected]